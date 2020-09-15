With seven weeks to go until election day time is running out to get the voting process on track in Pennsylvania.
On Monday we learned mail-in ballots were being held-up by a lawsuit between Democrats and the Green Party. Now, the governor is appealing to lawmakers to take action.
Many political experts say Pennsylvania is one of the two or three states that could decide this presidential election. So every vote is critical, but counting those votes and getting them in on time is still a major concern.
From Governor Wolf tweeting urging ballot counting to start early, to the president's tweet warning of a rigged election, the online mixed messages may have many wondering about possible chaos after casting their ballot this fall.
"I'm concerned for people being dissuaded from voting for any number of reasons. But vote by mail is a reason," said Democrat State Rep. Peter Schweyer.
Schweyer is asking those who do plan on voting by mail to track their ballot on the state's website votespa.com.
Wolf is asking for bipartisan support for changes to the election law to make both mail-in voting and counting ballots easier.
This includes allowing counties to pre-canvass ballots starting three weeks before election day, extending the time to hire poll workers, allowing counties to send mail-in ballots 28 days prior to the election and counting ballots postmarked election day but received by the following Friday.
"Now is the time for another historic agreement. We've done it before, we've done it quickly, and we can do it again," Wolf said.
Quickly is the key, with the election now less than 50 days away, legislative harmony must come now. Republican Gary Day likes Wolf's idea but wants to hear from all legislators.
"I want to hear all the ideas from all 202 other House members to see what they come up with, and see if some senators come up with some ideas as well," he said.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his county isn't waiting on the state.
"We are hiring temporary workers as we speak, council has given us almost a million dollars to put this election on," he said.
He adds the county will go on an online education spree to inform voters.
In the primary 40,000 votes in Pennsylvania were not counted because they were returned late or didn't have a signature.