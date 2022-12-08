HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and all commonwealth facilities to honor three firefighters killed in the line of duty this week.

Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Department died fighting a fire Wednesday in Schuylkill County.

Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County died Tuesday after he was struck while responding to a car crash in Union Township.

The commonwealth flag will remain lowered until the men have been interred.

The governor is also inviting all Pennsylvanians to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag, however, will remain at full staff, per the governor's office.

Click here for the proper way to display the flag, according to the state government.