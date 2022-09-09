ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf stopped in our area Friday to highlight a big funding boost for early childhood education.

Wolf visited the Volunteers of America Children's Center in Allentown.

This year's budget included a $79 million increase for Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program.

Pre-K Counts provides pre-kindergarten services to at-risk three-and four-year-olds at no cost to families.

The Head Start Program offers child care from birth until kindergarten.