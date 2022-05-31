Hess's department store in Allentown

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Wolfgang Otto, who designed the window displays at Hess's department store, has died.

Otto, of Upper Saucon Township, died Sunday at the age of 90 after a fall, according to a news release from the Lehigh County coroner's office. The cause of death was ruled an accident.

Otto served as the vice president of design for the famed Allentown department store. The department store was famous for its Christmas displays, including Pip the Mouse.

Hess's had its landmark store in Allentown and spread to other locations throughout the Lehigh Valley. It was founded in the late 1890s and had stores throughout the area until the 1990s when the company was sold.

