BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities say a young woman was drunk and speeding when she caused a fatal motorcycle crash in Bethlehem over the summer.

Kyeemah Lane, 20, was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, among other offenses, in the July 17 crash on West Union Boulevard, said the Lehigh County district attorney on Wednesday.

Lane was driving at 12:05 a.m. when she crossed over a raised concrete divider and hit a motorcycle in the oncoming lane, authorities say.

The motorcyclist, 44-year-old Scott Bitting, died shortly after, and a passenger sustained serious injuries.

Investigators determined Lane was going 58 mph at the time of the crash, in the 35 mph zone, the DA said.

Her blood alcohol content was 0.16%, twice the legal driving limit. She also had THC, a component of marijuana, in her system, investigators say.