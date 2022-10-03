ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of two people rescued from a burning Allentown home more than a week ago has died.

Nancy Joseph, 87, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

She died of complications from smoke inhalation after an early-morning fire in her home on Sept. 23, the coroner said.

Two people were rescued from the burning home in the 700 block of East Tilghman Street shortly after it was reported around 5 a.m., fire officials said at the time.

Family members had said a woman in her 80s and her daughter lived there. Both were rushed to the hospital and were expected to recover.

Authorities have not commented on the condition of the other person, or what may have caused the fire.

The coroner has not yet ruled on Joseph's manner of death, pending the outcome of the fire investigation.