L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in a 55+ living community in Lower Macungie Township.
Sonia Bower, 88, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest of multiple injuries sustained in the crash Friday, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Bower was walking across Donegal Drive, near Village Lane in the Legacy Oaks at Lehigh Valley neighborhood, when she was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m., the coroner said.
State police, the Lehigh County district attorney's office and the county coroner's office are investigating.