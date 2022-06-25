Pennsylvania Turnpike crash near Allentown Service Plaza

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has released the name of the person killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike late Friday.

Argelia Tolentino, 95, was a passenger in a car that hit another car around 9:15 p.m. near the Allentown Service Plaza, said the coroner's office in a news release Saturday morning.

Tolentino, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:40 p.m. Her death was ruled an accident.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike were closed between Lehigh Valley and Quakertown until about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

State police have not said what may have led to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

