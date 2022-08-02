ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

Authorities say Terri Hodel, 40, of Allentown, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37.

Police say it all started on the afternoon of July 31 when Salisbury Township police were called to 715 E. Federal St. for a welfare check of Hodel, who lived there.

One of Hodel’s family members requested the check.

Officers say they were not able to make contact with anyone who lived there so they made entry through a door while announcing their presence.

It is at this point police say Hodel walked out of a bedroom and told the officers she was OK and asked them to leave.

Officers then asked about the other occupant of the home, Tracy Lynn Hoffman.

They say Hodel told them she had not seen Hoffman so the officers left but noted that Hoffman’s car was parked in the driveway.

The police say they even notified Lehigh County Crisis and caseworkers who again checked on the home and heard dogs barking but received no response and made no entry.

Then on Aug. 1, 2022, Salisbury Township Animal Control received an email from Hodel asking them to take care of the dogs at the home and that the door was unlocked.

Authorities say they were alarmed by this email so they went back to the home and that’s when they say they found a note from Hodel and Hoffman’s body in a bedroom.

The coroner says she was shot to death.

Police eventually located Hodel arrested her without incident.

She’s currently being held in the Lehigh County Jail.

69 News Rob Manch will be following up on this story throughout the day.