SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - 41-year-old Terri Hodel will stand trial for the death of her roommate, 37-year-old Tracy Hoffman.

Salisbury Township Police testified during Hodel's preliminary hearing they were dispatched to Hoffman's East Federal Street home July 31 after Hodel's aunt told them Hodel had sent a series of suicidal text messages, including one that read:

"I can't do this anymore, my only option is prison or death."

Officers testified no one answered the door, and dogs could be heard barking inside. They say when they entered the home, Hodel walked out of a bedroom and told them to leave. So they did.

Police Chief Donald Sabo testified hours later animal control got an email, allegedly from Hodel, instructing them to go get her dogs.

Sabo says when officers returned a note, allegedly written by Hodel, was on the counter that read, in part: "She's an awful human, I can't take it anymore."

Officers testified Hoffman was found in a back bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors believe Hodel killed Hoffman as she was writing Hodel an eviction letter. Hodel was later found at Muhlenberg Hospital.

Her attorney asked for the charges to be dismissed, saying there's is no proof that Hodel wrote the notes or shot Hoffman, and there's no confession. But the judge declined.

Hodel is set to be back in court Jan. 3.