WIND GAP, Pa. - A Slate Belt woman is facing charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit while a two-year-old was in the car.
Police say 30-year-old Ashley Courtright, of Wind Gap, told authorities she tried to outrun them because she only had her learner's permit.
Courtright allegedly reached speeds of 117 miles-per-hour while evading police Tuesday night on Route 22 east. The pursuit came to end near the South 25th Street exit in Palmer Township.
Police say two passengers were in the backseat, including the two-year-old.
The relationship between Courtright and her passengers isn't clear.