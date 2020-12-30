Woman accused of leading police on pursuit

WIND GAP, Pa. - A Slate Belt woman is facing charges for allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit while a two-year-old was in the car.

Police say 30-year-old Ashley Courtright, of Wind Gap, told authorities she tried to outrun them because she only had her learner's permit.

Courtright allegedly reached speeds of 117 miles-per-hour while evading police Tuesday night on Route 22 east. The pursuit came to end near the South 25th Street exit in Palmer Township.

Police say two passengers were in the backseat, including the two-year-old.

The relationship between Courtright and her passengers isn't clear.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.