ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A crash on American Parkway in Allentown has turned fatal, killing a pregnant woman.

The coroner's office says 35-year-old Sara Baskerville and her unborn baby died yesterday afternoon at the hospital.

Baskerville was in the backseat of a car that crashed with another vehicle at the intersection with North Irving Street.

A stretch of the road was shut down for nearly five hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Officials say that investigation is still ongoing.