Police lights/crime

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged after a stabbing in Allentown.

Officers were sent to an area hospital Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing that happened in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

The man who was stabbed is expected to survive. The victim, Alexis Cruz, 41, dropped a bag containing quantities of suspected marijuana and cocaine, city police said. Police are charging Cruz with possession with intent to deliver, simple possession, and drug paraphernalia.

Police took Lilian Checo, 30, who they say committed the stabbing, into custody and charged her with simple assault, possession of small amount of marijuana, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you