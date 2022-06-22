ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged after a stabbing in Allentown.
Officers were sent to an area hospital Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing that happened in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
The man who was stabbed is expected to survive. The victim, Alexis Cruz, 41, dropped a bag containing quantities of suspected marijuana and cocaine, city police said. Police are charging Cruz with possession with intent to deliver, simple possession, and drug paraphernalia.
Police took Lilian Checo, 30, who they say committed the stabbing, into custody and charged her with simple assault, possession of small amount of marijuana, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.