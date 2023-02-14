JIM THORPE, Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a Bethlehem woman begged her friends to stab her in order to avoid taking a drug test.

Amber Moeck, 27, was charged last week in Jim Thorpe after police say they uncovered the real story of what happened.

The investigation started on Jan. 24 when Moeck called 911 to report she had been stabbed by an unknown man in Jim Thorpe, according to court documents. Moeck and a friend drove to the hospital, where she was treated for stab wounds.

Moeck then told police that the friend was actually the one who had stabbed her at his apartment, and that she ran outside and the friend followed her into the car, investigators say.

The friend later admitted to police that he had reluctantly helped Moeck stab herself. He said Moeck had been at his apartment that morning, playing with a knife, and had begged him to stab her. He said he couldn't, and Moeck said she couldn't stab herself either, so Moeck then suggested they stab her together, and they did, then drove to the hospital, police say.

The friend told investigators that a few days prior to that, Moeck had told him and others that she would probably be going to jail because she had to meet with her federal probation officer on Jan. 24 and would fail a urine test because of her current drug use.

Moeck wanted her friends to stab her, saying that was the only way she could think to avoid jail, but they refused.

Another person told police that Moeck, the friend and others had been doing meth together on Jan. 23, the night before the stabbing incident.

She was charged with criminal solicitation of aggravated assault, meaning she encouraged and requested another person to commit a crime. She was also charged with criminal use of a communication device, false alarm to public safety agency, lying to authorities, false reports and obstruction of law.

Moeck is in Carbon County Prison, unable to post bail, according to online court records.