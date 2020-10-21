PALMER TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege an Allentown woman slashed two co-workers with a box cutter following an argument at a Palmer Township warehouse Tuesday evening.
Yerika Altagracia Del Orbe Martell, of West Pine Street, now faces assault charges in connection with the alleged attack inside the Carbel building. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 24-year-old late Tuesday night, setting bail at $50,000.
Township police were dispatched to the warehouse in the 1500 block of Van Buren Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an assault report. When an officer arrived, Del Orbe Martell was among a group of employees outside the building and reportedly identified herself as being involved in the assault, according to the criminal complaint.
When asked if she was armed, Del Orbe Martell allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and dropped it on the ground, when ordered by police, according to court records. She was taken into custody as police investigated the incident.
Inside the building, the 17-year-old victim told police that she and Del Orbe Martell had been arguing, when Del Orbe Martell allegedly threatened to cut the teen’s face with a box cutter. When the victim’s sister yelled at her to move away, the victim turned, which is when Del Orbe Martell allegedly slashed the victim with the box cutter.
Police said the victim suffered a roughly 3-inch cut to her face and a roughly 5-inch scratch.
Court records don't specify what may have sparked the argument.
A second victim was trying to break up the argument, when he reportedly saw Del Orbe Martell pull out the box cutter. That’s when he tried to pull the 17-year-old away and suffered a roughly 3-inch cut on his forearm. Both victims were treated and released by paramedics.
Police charged Del Orbe Martell with a felony count of aggravated assault. She also faces two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment and a single count of possessing an instrument of a crime. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2.