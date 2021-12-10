PALMER TWP., Pa. -A 31-year-old woman is facing charges in the overdose death of a man in Northampton County in 2019.
Sabrina Marie Dailey is facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance in the death of Dylan Everett, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
On December 24, 2019, Palmer Township police officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn at 2415 Nazareth Road for a possible overdose, the DA's office said.
Upon arrival, officers were met by Everett’s friend, and Everett’s girlfriend. Officers entered the room and saw Everett lying on the floor unresponsive, according to the DA's office.
Detectives searched the room and recovered a small, clear, corner-tied baggie containing a gray powder substance of suspected heroin, the DA's office said.
The DA's office says a field test resulted in a positive reaction for fentanyl and heroin, which was later confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Police Regional Laboratory. On December 25, 2019, shortly after 2 a.m., the Northampton County Coroner’s Office told officers that Everett had died.
Through investigation, it was determined Everett and his friend were arranging for the purchase of controlled substances on December 24, while at the Quality Inn, the DA's office said. Four people, including Everett and Dailey, then drove to Allentown, where Dailey used a phone for the purpose of picking up drugs, according to the news release.
Dailey left the car and returned a short time later with drugs, giving loose heroin in a plastic baggie to the friend, who handed it to Everett, according to the DA's office. Everett, his friend, and his girlfriend then returned to the Quality Inn, the DA's office said.
On January 28, 2020, the Northampton County Coroner’s office determined Everett’s cause of death to be acute intoxication due to combined effects of heroin, fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and kratom, according to the news release.
Dailey was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
“We will continue to aggressively investigate and arrest anyone responsible for the possession and delivery of these deadly drugs,” District Attorney Terence Houck said.
“We will track back from the fatal dose to find all responsible for the sale of these fentanyl-laced time bombs. These drug overdoses are no longer considered an isolated and unfortunate event in the life and death of the drug user, but adversely affect our community as a whole.”