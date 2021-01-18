Stabbing

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating an assault.

North Catasauqua police say they were called to the 1000 block of Third Street just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a victim with a stab wound to his left shoulder, police said in a news release. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators took a female into custody at the scene and interviewed her, then charged her in the incident, police said.

Police have not released their names or details on what happened.

