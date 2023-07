ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman is facing charges in an assault in the city Sunday evening.

Ariana Rosa, 26, is accused of slashing someone during an altercation in the 400 block of Union Boulevard, police said.

The victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening, showed up at a hospital emergency room around 6 p.m., police said.

Rosa is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and harassment.