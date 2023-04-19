ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is facing charges after gunfire inside of an Allentown home early Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were reported around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Street, said Allentown police.

Diyana Holden-McKinney, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Officers recovered a loaded gun at the scene.

Holden-McKinney, of no current address, is in Lehigh County Jail unable to post 10% of $75,000 bail, according to online court records.