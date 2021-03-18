NAZARETH, Pa. - A woman was stabbed multiple times during a domestic assault in Nazareth Wednesday night, police said.
Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Union Street.
There they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition, as of Thursday morning, said Nazareth police.
Michael Graves, 35, was arrested at the scene, police said. Authorities are still working to confirm his relationship to the victim, but the two share the same last name, police said.
Investigators recovered the weapon, but did not release further details.
Officers from several departments helped respond to the scene, Nazareth police said. The investigation is ongoing.