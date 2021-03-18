Nazareth stabbing

The investigation scene of the reported stabbing in Nazareth.

 Rich Rolen | 69 News

NAZARETH, Pa. - A woman was stabbed multiple times during a domestic assault in Nazareth Wednesday night, police said.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Union Street.

There they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition, as of Thursday morning, said Nazareth police.

Michael Graves, 35, was arrested at the scene, police said. Authorities are still working to confirm his relationship to the victim, but the two share the same last name, police said.

Investigators recovered the weapon, but did not release further details.

Officers from several departments helped respond to the scene, Nazareth police said. The investigation is ongoing.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.