WILSON, Pa. - A woman is dead, and another person is hospitalized, after an incident in Wilson, Northampton County, according to First Assistant District Attorney Rich Pepper.

Authorities were in the 900 block of S. 25th Street in Wilson around noon. That's on the Palmer Township line, across from the Palmer Town Centre shopping center.

A child was also injured and is undergoing treatment at CHOP, Pepper said.

Pepper said a suspect is in custody.

Police are currently executing search warrants, he said. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.