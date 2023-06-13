ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is dead after a shooting at Lehigh County park Tuesday evening.

Gunshots rang out at the West Catasauqua Playground in the 2300 block of Pine Street in Whitehall Township shortly before 7 p.m., county dispatchers said.

Victims were taken to the hospital, according to a Twitter post from township police. They did not say how many people were shot.

A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio.

The coroner's office was seen at the park, as were officials from the county district attorney's office.

WPD on scene of a shooting at the West Catasauqua Park, 2301 Pine St. Victims have been taken to the hospital. Investigation is just starting, information released only on Twitter for now. pic.twitter.com/jjkdk0ZCX3 — Whitehall_Township_Police (@Whitehall_PD) June 13, 2023

Multiple people say they heard six to eight gunshots.

Police taped off a large part of the parking lot, where they appeared to focus their investigation on a dark-colored SUV. Just a block away, police put up more crime scene tape.

No official word on any connection between the two scenes or details on what happened.

Authorities have not said if any suspects are in custody, but police said on Twitter that local residents are safe.

The playground is described by many as a safe, quiet place to bring their kids, so a shooting there comes as a complete shock.