A woman is dead following a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a home in Catasauqua.
The coroner responded to the 100 block of Union Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday after crews discovered a woman's body inside the home. That person has not been identified.
Initial reports indicated there may have been more than one person inside, but officials since determined there was a single death.
The unstable structure was in the process of being demolished when the body was found.
Earlier in the day, officials said the homeowner was unaccounted for.
The fire was reported at 5:40 a.m.
"I heard a lot of fire departments, ambulance and police," said neighbor Grace Velez. "I looked out the window and I saw a lot of smoke and heard a lot of windows being broken."
Kish said when crews arrived, they had reasons to believe at least someone was trapped inside.
But the conditions in the home made it impossible for them to get through the front door.
"It's a hoarder's home," Kish said. "The home was filled with a lot of items in the house."
The police chief said it's going to take some time to figure out what caused the fire.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Monday, April 5.