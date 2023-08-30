WILSON, Pa. - A woman is dead, and two other people are hospitalized, after an incident in Wilson, Northampton County, according to a neighbor.

The neighbor told 69 News police informed her of the woman's death.

Authorities were in the 900 block of S. 25th Street in Wilson around noon. That's on the Palmer Township line, across from the Palmer Town Centre shopping center.

The county coroner was called to the scene, according to emergency dispatchers, but they could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the death or police response.

A group of investigators was gathered outside a stretch of businesses Wednesday.

This story will be updated.