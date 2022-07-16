ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is dead after a three-alarm fire in Allentown early Saturday morning.
Jessica Maes, 40, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest after the fire, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at the 800 block of Walnut Street. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.
Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher said three dogs also died.
Christopher said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation, he said.
He said one resident was displaced, and that the building sustained extensive damage.
Christopher said it took firefighters 45 minutes to an hour to put out the bulk of the fire, after which crews continued to put out hot spots.