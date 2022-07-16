ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is dead after a three-alarm fire in Allentown early Saturday morning.

Jessica Maes, 40, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest after the fire, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at the 800 block of Walnut Street. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher said three dogs also died.

Christopher said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation, he said.

He said one resident was displaced, and that the building sustained extensive damage.

Christopher said it took firefighters 45 minutes to an hour to put out the bulk of the fire, after which crews continued to put out hot spots.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.