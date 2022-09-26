UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman died Sunday after an accident in her driveway.

Sharon Lee Pecka, 72, was found pinned underneath the driver’s door of her vehicle at the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office says Pecka failed to place her vehicle in park. The vehicle rolled back with the door open, causing her to fall and get pinned underneath the door, the coroner's office said.

In addition to the coroner’s office, Pecka's death is being investigated by the Upper Saucon Township Police Department.