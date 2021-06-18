BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown woman was killed in a crash in Bethlehem Thursday night.
Annamaye Glueck, 64, was driving around 8 p.m. on Catasauqua Road, off of Airport Road near Route 22, when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, causing her car to rollover, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
The heavily-damaged vehicle ended up on the lawn right next to the Applebee's parking lot.
Glueck was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, the coroner said.
She died of head injuries suffered in the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, authorities said.
The coroner's office and state police are investigating.