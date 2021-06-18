Crash near Applebee's in Bethlehem
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown woman was killed in a crash in Bethlehem Thursday night.

Annamaye Glueck, 64, was driving around 8 p.m. on Catasauqua Road, off of Airport Road near Route 22, when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, causing her car to rollover, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.

The heavily-damaged vehicle ended up on the lawn right next to the Applebee's parking lot.

Glueck was pronounced dead about an hour later at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, the coroner said.

She died of head injuries suffered in the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, authorities said.

The coroner's office and state police are investigating.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.