WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A woman was killed in an accident involving a vehicle at a Lehigh County home.
Cathy Lutterschmidt, 60, died of neck injuries after slipping and falling under a moving vehicle at a property in Weisenberg Township, near the Berks County line, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the home in the 1400 block of Kern Street, which has a Kutztown mailing address, for the report of a running vehicle on top of a woman, state police said.
The accident occurred sometime after 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the coroner's office said, and Lutterschmidt was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9 p.m.
Her death was ruled an accident.
State police and the coroner's office are investigating.