ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A raging fire Saturday morning took the life of a woman in Allentown, authorities said.
Jessica Maes, 40, was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where she was taken after being removed from the fire in a three-story apartment building in the 800 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.
Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher said three dogs also died.
Christopher said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Fire Marshal is investigating, he said.
He said one resident was displaced, and that the building sustained extensive damage.
Christopher said it took firefighters 45 minutes to an hour to put out the bulk of the fire, after which crews continued to put out hot spots.
Spotless Services is located at the front of the building, and apartments in the back. Neighbors said that’s where Maes lived and worked.
Friends and co-workers at the scene said Maes was the best, and they were absolutely heartbroken.
“She was a sweet girl,” said Ronnie DeJesus, a co-worker. “This is too much.”
People who knew her said they would see her outside from time to time.
“She was walking her dogs,” said co-worker Wadic Brown. “She had three dogs – three Rottweilers.
“She would always be there to help you. She did a lot of good things you wouldn’t expect. She was a good person.”