WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - State police say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, near Slatington.

The vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday in Washington Township, between Shady Nook and Hill roads, state police said.

The 71-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 873. State police say she crossed over to the southbound lane and hit another SUV, driven by a 64-year-old person from Allentown.

The woman was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where she later pronounced dead, state police said.

No word on if the other driver was hurt.

Traffic was detoured for about two hours after the crash.

