FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A woman has been charged after a crash earlier this year in Carbon County.
Bobbi-Jo Hunsicker faces several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving.
The crash happened Feb. 11 around 8:30 p.m. on Forest Street. Hunsicker was driving west when she drove off the right hand shoulder of the road, causing her to lose control of her truck, according to court paperwork. The truck then hit two trees, causing heavy damage.
A township police officer and EMS personnel noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from Hunsicker, court documents say. An open beer can was found underneath the seat of the truck, authorities said.
Hunsicker faces a preliminary hearing July 13.