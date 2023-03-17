Woman hurt after vehicle hits pole off of I-78 in Hellertown

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hurt after her vehicle crashed into a pole off of I-78 in Northampton County Friday night.

It happened on Main Street and Cherry Lane in Hellertown around 7:40 p.m., according to borough police.

Borough police say the woman was getting off a ramp at I-78 East when somebody behind her beeped a car horn. The woman slammed the gas and ended up hitting a pole, borough police said.

The vehicle then rolled over onto its side.

The woman was transported to the hospital with what police described as minor to moderate injuries.

There are no road closures related to the wreck.

Borough police say the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.