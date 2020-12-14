Route 145 crash

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A woman was injured after a crash in Lehigh County Monday amid steadily falling snow.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle after the rollover crash on Route 145 and Second Street in North Whitehall Township, according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky. Fire crews on scene worked to remove the woman from the vehicle.

The woman has moderate injuries, Branosky said.

Route 22 northbound is closed at 2nd Street, but southbound is open. 

