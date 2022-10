BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A woman was shot in the leg in a Bethlehem neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers were called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, police said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, police said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No one has been arrested.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 610-865-7000 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.