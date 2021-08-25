UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lehigh County late Tuesday night.
Kerri Sodl, 49, was the passenger on a motorcycle that hit a tractor-trailer around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.
An autopsy is set for Wednesday to determine her cause of death.
Upper Macungie police and the coroner are investigating.