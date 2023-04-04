EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were sent to the intersection of Airport Road and Portland Drive in East Allen Township shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

A truck and a motorcycle collided at the intersection.

A 31-year-old woman from Lehigh Township was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northampton County Coroner.

The other occupant of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old man who is also from Lehigh Township, was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg for his injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.