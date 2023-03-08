BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new notary office is helping customers with a variety of services in downtown Bethlehem.

D'lynns Notary and Tags, offering notarization of various official documents, opened Feb. 11 at 81 W. Broad St., Second Floor, Suite 3.

D'lynns assists customers with vehicle title transfers, duplicate titles, registration renewals, duplicate registrations, and insurance.

Owner Vivian Segui, of Bethlehem, has more than 20 years of experience as a notary and previously worked at another Lehigh Valley notary's office.

Following the death of her daughter, Deanna Lynn Vega, last year, Segui decided to open her own notary office in her daughter's memory.

At D'lynns, Segui is assisted by another daughter, Jocelyn Vega.

"Jocelyn's been doing this for 10 years, and I've been doing it for 22 years," Segui said. "My daughter who passed away was working with me for three years at another local notary office."

With help from family members, Segui overhauled the long-vacant Broad Street space with new carpeting, wall paint and other aesthetic improvements.

D'lynns is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The office also is open by appointment only on Sundays and Wednesdays.

To inquire about services, contact Segui at 484-896-9869 or Dlynns644@gmail.com. Info: D'lynns Notary and Tags on Facebook.