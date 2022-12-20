NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad.

"When he came in the house he had two of them, I grabbed the two and gave them to police. I don't know if there were more," said Avate.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 100 block of East Fourth Street, county dispatchers said.

Neighbors were told to leave their homes. Avate tells us her husband accused her of infidelity. She said what he did was a mistake.

"He just needs help. He doesn't deserve to be in jail, especially at Christmas," Avate continued to say. "We were maybe going to have Christmas together, I guess now we're not going to."

Avate says this was a cry for help, and not the first time her husband has had the police called on him. She claims he previously put a gun to her head.

Neighbors tell 69 News the man is rumored to be an alcoholic and they hope this incident will bring peace back to the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.