It's a sobering statistic—more than 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in just one year's time. And the CDC says it's getting worse each year.
Kayla Pramik knows the struggle all too well.
"There's no face that goes with addiction. It can hit you, it could hit your closest family members," she said. "My entire life I have struggled with mental health, I've struggled with addiction. It wasn't a fun go for me for about 26 years of my life."
Pramik was introduced to alternative medicine and was able to overcome her battles. She now uses her experience to help inspire others to heal.
"I know what it's like to be in a very dark corner in life and really not having anybody who understood what I was going through. So it makes my heart feel so full it makes my heart explode that if I can help one person, even if it's just one person," she said.
Pramik is also a passionate advocate for those silently struggling because she's seen the other side of the disease. Her sister lost her battle.
"She ended up passing away in 2013. It was a fatal mixture of heroin, cocaine, and Klonopin. Ever since then I knew there was something had to be done," Pramik said.
She turned her pain into a plan and started lighting the way for others. She donates part of the proceeds of her homemade candles to help others.
Kayla wants them to know it can get better, just as it did for her.
"You're not alone, there's more of us that have gone through it not than have not, we will sit with you and listen to you and do everything in our power that we can to make sure that you make it out alive because that's the most important part," Pramik said.