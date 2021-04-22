ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown woman who slashed a friend with a tomahawk during a night of drinking could spend as long as 10 years in state prison.
Lehigh County Judge Anna-Kristie Marks on Thursday sentenced Carol Lofland to 36 to 120 months in prison in connection with the September 2019 attack on Sandra Owsinksi at Lofland’s Dixon Street apartment. The judge ordered that the 57-year-old undergo drug and alcohol and psychological evaluations and counseling. She also ordered anger management counseling.
In March, Lofland pleaded no contest to a single felony count of aggravated assault. As part of the negotiated plea, the prosecution agreed to withdraw the remaining four charges. The plea arrangement did not include a recommended sentence.
In a no-contest plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the prosecution likely had enough evidence to convict him or her at trial. A no-contest plea is treated the same way as a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.
Allentown police responded to St. Luke’s Hospital Allentown Campus on Sept. 22, 2019, to investigate a stabbing report. Authorities said the friends of the victim dropped her off in the waiting room and left.
The victim was suffering from a 2-inch cut to the right side of her chest and a lacerated liver that caused blood to pool internally. She told police that she had been at Lofland’s apartment in the 700 block of Dixon Street for a party.
The victim said she and another woman began arguing that night and that the argument turned physical. That’s when Lofland reportedly struck the victim with what she described as a “Native American scalpel like a tomahawk,” according to court records.
The victim was eventually transferred to the trauma center at St. Luke’s University Hospital, and police arrested Lofland at her apartment.
On Thursday, Owsinski told the judge that she continues to seek medical care because of complications from her liver injury. She said she doesn’t make friends easily anymore and finds it hard to confide in anymore.
“I don’t know how I’ll be able to go on,” Owsinksi tearfully testified. “I’m scarred, I’m scarred.”
When asked by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Burd whether she had anything else to tell the court, an emotional Owsinksi cried and said, “Why? Why? … My life has changed forever.”
Defense attorney Carol Ann Marciano said Lofland and the victim had been friends for about two years before the night of the attack during which they were celebrating Lofland’s birthday. She called the incident a confluence of drinking, an argument into which Lofland interjected herself and a flash of anger.
Lofland has a criminal history, but she’d been living a very stable life at the time and was even serving as someone’s legal guardian, according to Marciano. Lofland has been in Lehigh County Jail for 19 months during a pandemic, which has meant no more than two hours a day out of her cell, according to the defense.
Marciano said the conditions under which her client has been incarcerated are usually reserved for violent offenders in state prison. The defense sought a standard range of 21 to 27 months and asked the judge to consider the time Lofland has already served as even longer than 19 months.
Lofland told the court that she’s not a violent person and tearfully offered her humble apologies.
A standard-range sentence is meant to cover injuries like a broken arm or nose, the prosecution told the court. But this was not a standard attack, so it warrants a prison term above the standard range, Burd said, noting Lofland has accrued three misconducts while in prison.
The defense deemed the attack a spur of the moment or emotional incident, but Lofland didn’t punch the victim, Burd said. Instead, she went inside her apartment, retrieved a weapon and struck the victim, he said.
Owsinksi suffered a very serious injury, leaving her scarred both physically and mentally, the judge said.
“Mrs. Lofland, you took a hatchet and swung it at a woman,” Marks said.
The judge said she imposed a sentence in the aggravated range given Lofland’s criminal history that includes assault, the severity of the victim’s injuries and prison misconducts that include threatening other prisoners.