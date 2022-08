ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was hit by a car in Allentown.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at Chew and Madison streets, Allentown police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and she is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police tape blocked off a large area around the intersection.

A car could be seen with damage to its windshield and side mirror.

Police did not say what led up to the crash.