BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lee Ann Kriner beams when she talks about her wedding day.

"You know, he's just the best guy," she said.

In June, she and her husband Scott celebrated 37 years of marriage.

"This was probably one of the happiest days of our lives, but when you are saying those vows you never anticipate the sickness or the worse," Lee Ann said.

In 2017, that part of the wedding vows became all too real. Scott was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. After building a life together, raising two boys and having thriving careers, doctors told the couple they had to prepare.

"Prepare for Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's has a death sentence," Lee Ann said.

Lee Ann says the couple did their wills and bought cemetery plots and headstones. And then they started making the most of their time together.

"We have been to Antigo, we have been to Costa Rica, we did the river cruise, we did a Caribbean cruise," Lee Ann said.

This Saturday, LeeAnn and Scott will be at The Lehigh Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bethlehem. Lee Ann says she is excited to walk to raise money to end the deadly disease.

"This is where you stay, because this is where you live," Lee Ann said.

Because she knows firsthand the heartbreaking toll Alzheimer's can have on a family.

"9 times out of 10 he doesn't know who I am," Lee Ann said.