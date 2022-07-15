UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting in a Lehigh County parking lot.
Upper Macungie police were called shortly before 4 a.m. Friday to the scene outside of Lineage Logistics, a cold storage facility in the industrial park near Route 222 and Route 100.
A woman was shot to death in the parking lot, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Her name has not yet been released.
She was found next to a Jeep in the parking lot that was riddled with bullet holes near the driver's side window. Investigators blocked off the area with police tape.
Social media reports indicate the company told employees that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community, though police have not commented on that.
Lineage Logistics released a statement to media later Friday morning:
"The safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers is our number one priority, and our prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We are continuing to monitor the situation and fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate this horrific act of violence."
Police have not said what happened or if anyone is in custody.