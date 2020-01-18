HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Police responded to a report of gunshot at a house in the 1800 block of Troxell Street around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
State Police said one person was placed in "investigative detention" for questioning in relation to the shooting.
According to police at the scene, the initial investigation revealed a man accidentally shot a woman in the house.
Police said they believe a rifle was discharged and the round went through two doors and hit a woman in another room in the back.
They said they believe there was a round in the chamber but no magazine inserted.
Police could not comment on the condition of the woman.
The incident remains under investigation.
Crime tape was seen around a house in the area Saturday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.