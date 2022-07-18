U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife outside her workplace in Lehigh County says she wasn't his intended target, according to court documents.
Jose Bencosme told police he thought he was killing his ex-wife's boyfriend when he fired several shots point-blank into a vehicle outside Lineage Logistics early Friday morning, police paperwork says.
Surveillance video shows the 55-year-old Bencosme in a rented car with the headlights off follow the victim's vehicle into the parking lot of the Upper Macungie warehouse. He parks two spots down, then gets out and fires four shots into the driver's side window, police say.
He then gets in his car and drives off.
Maria Rodriguez, 44, died at the scene. She had been arriving at work to start her 4 a.m. shift, investigators said.
Bencosme told police he thought his estranged wife's boyfriend was driving the SUV, and that he wanted to confront and kill the boyfriend.
The boyfriend told police that Bencosme had threatened to kill him and Rodriguez the day before the shooting, and that Rodriguez had obtained a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order.
Bencosme was arrested later Friday in the 900 block of Tilghman Street in Allentown.
He's behind bars on charges of homicide and carrying a gun without a license.