WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County woman is suing Disney over an incident involving a face mask at the Lehigh Valley Mall.

Shea Emanuel of Northampton claims the Disney Store inside the mall denied her seven-year-old son, who has autism, entry because he wasn't wearing a face mask.

She's accusing the company of disability discrimination because Pennsylvania's Health Department previously issued an exception to its mask rule.

It states that anyone who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition doesn't need to.

A Disney spokesperson issued a response to the lawsuit: “Disney stores operate in accordance with the ADA, and we will respond to the plaintiff’s allegations in court at the appropriate time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our guests and employees, which is why we implemented a number of enhanced measures, including a face covering requirement, at our stores during this unprecedented time.”

