WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A woman died of a medical emergency that caused a crash in Lehigh County on Tuesday, the coroner says.

Rebecca Martinez, 71, was pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the county coroner in a news release.

The Slatington area woman suffered a medical event while driving, causing her to go unresponsive and hit an oncoming SUV on Route 873 in Washington Township, the coroner said Wednesday.

She died of natural causes.

State police have not said if the other driver, a 64-year-old Allentown resident, was hurt.

Traffic was detoured for about two hours after the noon crash.