Jane Ervin has devoted her life to children. She raised four boys and was active in the East Penn School District.

But in 1996, Ervin wanted to have a greater impact on kids, so she ran for Lehigh County's Board of Commissioners.

"Many people said to me, 'you know you can't use children as an issue for politics because it's not tough enough. That's too much like a mom or a woman's issue,' and I said 'too bad, that's who I am,'" Ervin said.

Ervin spent five years on the board, the last two as chairwoman. In 2001 she became Lehigh County Executive.

Ervin's name will always be synonymous with baseball. She was instrumental in bringing America's favorite pastime back to Allentown, inking a deal with the IronPigs in 2005.

The IronPigs are now one of the most successful Minor League baseball teams in the country.

But Ervin says her time as county executive wasn't always easy. Because she was a woman, she says there were times when people who didn't share her vision tried to bully her. But she brushed it off and stayed focused.

In 2005, Ervin lost her reelection bid. But she says it gave her a chance to take her dream job, as the CEO for Community Services for Children.

In that role Ervin worked with the business community to invest in early childhood education. Ervin established partnerships that helped create The Newton School and the Safe Start Center.

When you ask Ervin about her role models, she points to locals, like former Air Products CEO Ed Donley, businessman Lee Butz, who founded Miracle League of the Lehigh Valley, and NIZ Architect former Sen. Pat Browne as her heroes.

She says they invested in the community and in kids.

Ervin is now retired. Even so, she's still focused on kids, playing an active role in the expansion of the DaVinci Science Center and The Fund to Benefit Children, which supports abused, neglected, and low-income kids.

Ervin says even though there are more opportunities for women these days, there are still a lot of challenges. She has this advice on how to conquer them: "Don't try to be somebody you're not. Try to stick with what you firmly believe in and if you're a very feminine person, great. Don't try to hide your light under a bushel in any way."