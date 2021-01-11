The Pennsylvania Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 vaccination plan that would allow more people to get the shot sooner. Right now, healthcare workers and nursing homes remain at the front of the line, with people 75 and older next, along with essential workers like police officers, teachers and childcare providers.
"We're doing everything we possibly can to make sure this process is as smooth and quick as it can possibly be. We also want to make sure this process is as fair as it can possibly be," said Governor Tom Wolf in announcing the new guidelines.
Wolf said Friday there are just some things the state doesn't know and doesn't have a whole lot of control over when it comes to the rollout.
69 News spoke to a Northampton County woman, who is younger than 75 but provides essential childcare, privately, three days a week to her three grandchildren.
"There are, I'm sure, across the state, thousands of grandparents that are providing an essential service in terms of providing childcare to grandchildren," she said.
She says she's hoping there's a way to be lumped in with childcare providers, since she wouldn't technically be eligible under Phase 1B.
"I don't understand why the state is not considering us as essential workers. We are. Maybe they're just not thinking about how many families depend on seniors to provide that essential service," she said.
She says she's written her state reps but hasn't heard back. All the while, she continues to care for her three grandchildren, all under the age of 6 and on days they're not at school or daycare, where she says they risk exposure.
"There is a risk that we are going to be exposed but we just don't have the option to shut ourselves in our houses. Our families need our help," she said.