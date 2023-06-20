HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County woman is facing charges for not paying her estate sales clients, authorities say.

Amy Richline, who owns Top Notch Estate Sales, is accused of stealing more than $25,000 from at least seven Lehigh Valley clients over the last few years, the county district attorney said on Tuesday.

The investigation began when a Bethlehem Township resident contacted police and said he was never paid for the proceeds of the sale of his mother's home on April 29, the DA said.

Authorities then found out the 49-year-old Richline withheld funds from at least six other people from as far back as 2020, the DA said. The other clients who reported that they hired Top Notch Estate Sales but were never paid are from Bethlehem, Coopersburg, Coplay, and Allentown.

Investigators say all of the victims tried contacting Richline multiple times, and if she replied, she used the same statements:

“They’re checking to see if it has been cashed, or if it’s been returned to their mail room. This is the 1st step. Because it’s certified funds, it’s not as simple as cutting another check because the funds have already been taken from my account.”

Richline, of Hellertown, was arraigned Friday on seven counts each of deceptive or fraudulent business practices, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

She's out on 10% of $50,000 bail, according to online court records.

Since there are alleged victims in both Lehigh and Northampton counties, the Lehigh County DA's Office gave jurisdiction to the Northampton County DA.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim should contact Bethlehem Township Police Det. Ed Fox at 610-419-9646 or efox@bethlehemtwp.com.